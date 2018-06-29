Work to begin on new County Kildare Park and Ride facility next week

Construction is set to start next week on a new Park and Ride facility for Kilcock with spaces for 100 vehicles.

Kildare North TD, Frank O’Rourke said he has been informed of the progress.

“The park and ride for Kilcock is a much needed resource for commuters. Working with local business people in Kilcock, I identified potential sites for the park and ride facility, and Kildare County Council secured a suitable site, adjacent to the Lidl retail store,” he said.

“This facility, which is close to the town centre and public transport facilities, is a priority for all concerned. The response from all relevant stakeholders that I engaged with was very positive and Kilcock will now have its park and ride within the next couple months.”

He pointed out extra bus services have also been added to the Route 115 service and Kilcock is now included in the short hop zone for train journeys to Dublin.

“I have been informed that the core Bus Eireann frequency on Route 115 to/from Kilcock will increase to every 30 mins throughout the day, from September 3 next. We have seen the numbers using public transport from Kilcock increasing in recent years and we need to increase the capacity to cater for the increased demand. I am delighted that we are making progress and I will continue to press for further improvements.” concluded Deputy O’Rourke.