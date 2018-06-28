KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Kilcullen bungalow to go under the hammer for offers over €280,000

This charming cottage at Sunnyhill, Kilcullen is set on over a third of an acre.

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are delighted to offer for sale by public auction this property. The property is in an excellent location at the junction of the Sunnyhill to Athgarvan road, directly opposite Castlemartin House and Estate.

The entire extends to approximately 120 sq.m and is generally in good repair. The accommodation comprises living room, kitchen, utility, bathroom and two bedrooms (1 ensuite). Outside there are lawned gardens, electric gates and potential to extend if required.

The property is to go under the hammer on Monday July 23 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge (unless previously sold). Jordans are quoting €280,000 for additional information contact Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh on 045 – 433550. Viewing is strictly by prior appointment.