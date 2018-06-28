KILDARE PROPERTY AUCTION: Straffan farm and residence on 41 acres

This farm and residence, which is set on 41 acres at Pluckstown, Straffan is up for auction next month.

Coonan Estate Agents are offering this superb farm holding by public auction on Thursday July 12 next in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth at 3 pm.

Lot 1 comprises the residence on half an acrea. Lot 2 includes a derelict residence, farm yard and 21 acres, while Lot 3 covers 20 acres of prime lands. Lot 4 covers the entire property.

This super residential farm is laid out in one attractive block and boasts an attractive four bedroom bungalow measuring approximately 1100 sq.ft.

The property has the benefit on an additional derelict cottage and farm yard. The lands are all in grass and laid out in attractive sized divisions with excellent road frontage and fine views over the surrounding countryside.

This derelict cottage is in need of total renovation and measures approximately 750 sq.ft. It ideal for re-development or replacement subject to planning permission.

The farm yard comprises an open concrete yard, an old 4 bay double milking parlour, dairy unit, lean to, two cattle sheds, Cowshed 1200 sq.ft, collecting area and a range of small sheds.

The land is in a super location just 3 km from village of Ardclough, 8 km from Newcastle village and 5 km from M7 motorway. It is also close to Straffan , Celbridge and Maynooth and M4 motorway

Viewing by prior appointment at any reasonable hour with Coonans on 01 505 27 12.