It's official... Kildare hotter than Hawaii and these sun holiday destinations today

Kildare is set to be hotter than Hawaii and a host of other popular holiday destinations today.

The top temperature in Kildare could exceed 30 degrees while the Hawaiian Islands are set to top out at just 28 degrees.

Met Eireann could be on the brink of issuing a Status Red Weather Warning if the hot weather continues

These are just some other parts of the world that will be cooler than Kildare today.

Miami 28 degrees

Los Angeles 17 degrees

Lanzarote 22 degrees

Benidorm 28 degrees

Corfu 23 degrees

Seychelles 27 degrees

Jamaica 28 degrees