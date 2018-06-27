It's official... Kildare hotter than Hawaii and these sun holiday destinations today
Heatwave
Kildare is set to be hotter than Hawaii and a host of other popular holiday destinations today.
The top temperature in Kildare could exceed 30 degrees while the Hawaiian Islands are set to top out at just 28 degrees.
Met Eireann could be on the brink of issuing a Status Red Weather Warning if the hot weather continues
These are just some other parts of the world that will be cooler than Kildare today.
Miami 28 degrees
Los Angeles 17 degrees
Lanzarote 22 degrees
Benidorm 28 degrees
Corfu 23 degrees
Seychelles 27 degrees
Jamaica 28 degrees
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on