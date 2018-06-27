Refusal of 29 Clane apartments near historic site appealed by developer

The developer behind plans to build 29 apartments in Clane has appealed Kildare County Councils decision to refuse planning permission.

North City Buildings Ltd wants to demolish existing buildings at Cois Abhainn, Liffey Lodge to make way for a 29 unit apartment development in one three and four storey block.

The plans for seven one bed units, 18 two-bed units and four three-bed units also include recessed balconies and changes to the site layout to provide an extra 51 car parking spaces.

The developer has also increased the size of the existing bin store.

The site contains a motte monument which is a protected structure. It also has two other monuments scheduled for inclusion on the Record of Monuments and Places.

The council turned down the application because it felt the height, scale and bulk of the proposed development on an prominent approach road into the town, beside a historic site, was not in keeping with the character of Clane. It said it would be contrary to the Clane Local Area Plan.