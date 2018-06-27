Van and trailer caught speeding at Naas M7 motorway roadworks

Gardai issue fine and penalty points

Leinster Leader reporter

The culprit was driving a van and long trailer

Gardai are continuing to monitor speeding at the site of roadworks on the M7 motorway near Naas.

As part of those operations the Naas Roads Policing unit stopped a van with a long trailer who was speeding through the stretch of road, which has a 60km limit.

A fine and three penalty points were issued. 