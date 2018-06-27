Van and trailer caught speeding at Naas M7 motorway roadworks
Gardai issue fine and penalty points
The culprit was driving a van and long trailer
Gardai are continuing to monitor speeding at the site of roadworks on the M7 motorway near Naas.
As part of those operations the Naas Roads Policing unit stopped a van with a long trailer who was speeding through the stretch of road, which has a 60km limit.
A fine and three penalty points were issued.
Naas Roads Policing unit stop van with long trailer, speeding through the road works that are being carried out on the M7. Fine & 3 penalty points Issued #Slowdown pic.twitter.com/16CgAWUUML— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 27, 2018
