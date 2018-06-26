'Newbridge or Nowhere' song from 'There's Only One Conor McGregor' singer Mick Konstantin

The Kildare man who sung 'There's Only One Conor McGregor' is back... and this time he's backing Kildare GAA's #NewbridgeOrNowhere stance about the venue for this weekend's football qualifier match versus Mayo.

Celbridge man Mick Konstantin, who shot to fame - and flew to Vegas - last summer after composing a ditty about Conor McGregor's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, this evening released on Twitter a short snippet of a song called 'Newbridge or Nowhere'.

Togged out in his Celbridge shirt, Mick rather strongly expresses the sentiments of many Kildare GAA fans about the fiasco surrounding this weekend's fixture. Listen below...