My Kildare Life interview with canoeing champ Jenny Egan

Canoeist Jenny hails from Leixlip. She is a World Championship medallist, European medallist and multiple World Cup medallist.

Jenny is the daughter of Tom and Angie Egan, she went to primary school in The Glebe, Barnhall, Leixlip and secondary school in Colaiste Chiarain in Leixlip

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

I spent my childhood in Salmon Leap Canoe Club, canoeing on the River Liffey. I loved spending my summers there with my friends.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE PART OF THE COUNTY?

Castletown House and Parklands is one of my favourite places in Kildare, I spend a lot of time there doing my running sessions. It's a very peaceful area which I'm very lucky to have on my doorstep.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

My ideal day spent in Kildare would be to canoe on the river Liffey followed by a walk in Donadea Forest Park with my dog Buster. I would then top the day off by going shopping in Kildare Village.

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT?

I have three favourite restaurants in Kildare, namely Willow and Wild in Maynooth which has an amazing breakfast and lunch menu; The Abbey Lodge Mc Namees in Celbridge where you can enjoy dinner looking out over the River Liffey and the Hokkaido Japanese Restaurant in Celbridge. I love sushi so it's always a treat to go to this restaurant.

WHAT GIVES KILDARE ITS UNIQUENESS?

Kildare has many attributes especially of a sporting nature that makes it unique, one of them is that it's the home of Irish horse racing, possessing both the Curragh racecourse and Punchestown.

The K club in Straffan is also a unique feature having hosted the Ryder Cup in 2006. My own personal love for Kildare is that one of the biggest marathon canoeing races in the world, namely the international Liffey Descent starts at the K Club in Straffan. This race attracts some of the best canoeists from around the world.

HOW IS 2018 GOING SO FAR?

Canoeing is going really well, I am a full time athlete supported by Sport Ireland. In 2017 I won five major international medals with my highlight being becoming a Senior Canoe Marathon World Championship Medallist. This is the first medal to be won by an Irish female athlete at a Senior Canoe Marathon World Championships.

I have just returned from the Senior Canoe Sprint European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia where I qualified for the European Games in Minsk, Belarus in 2019.

I am currently preparing for the Senior Canoe Sprint World Championships in Portugal at the end of August.