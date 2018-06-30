Late musician Adam Keenan Byrne (14) remembered at Kildare concert

The memory of a talented Clane teenager who was drowned in a tragic accident in the river Liffey seven years ago, was recalled at a musical event on Sunday, June 17.

Adam Keenan Byrne (14), an aspiring musician, was swept away by the current in the river near Clane, Co Kildare in May 2011.

A pupil of Scoil Mhuire Community School in Clane Adam was a talented musician who was writing his own mini-album at the time of his death.

Adam's parents Sandra and Keith, his sister, Megan and grandmother, Ann, came to the End of School Concert at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane on Sunday, June 17.

A special presentation was made by Mary Dunne to the family at the commemoration.