Plenty of talent at Clane end of year school concert

There was plenty of talent at the end of year school concert organised by the Clane St Patrick’s Day Festival committee on Sunday, June 17.

MC Aidan Farrelly, welcomed a host of groups and soloists to the stage at the Westgrove Hotel.

Among the talented performers was 14-year-old singer, Ruby Boland, a soprano who is a student at the Newbridge Vocal Academy, studying classical singing under the guidance of Owen Lynch. A student of Scoil Mhuire, it is obvious that Ruby, who was present with her parents, enjoyed herself greatly.

Also on hand were a variety of age groups and talents from Scoil Rince Ui Dhubhaill or the Doyle School of Dancing, which was established by Rita Doyle in 1980.

Rita, who was present to oversee her school’s performers, is the county secretary of Coiste Scor Cill Dara, the cultural side of the GAA.

Rebecca Flynn was presented with members of the Daisy School of Dance she set up in 2009 and based in Scoil Bhride.

The recently-retired professional dancer provides ballet and gynmastic dance for people as young as three years of age.

Her school is registered with the Association of Russian Ballet and Theatre Arts.

Also on stage were member of the Clane Taekwondo Martial Arts school, which is dedicated, not in the main to competition, but to helping children develop self confidence and improving their mental well being.