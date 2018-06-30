KIldare pupils on a mission to eliminate plastic bottles from school

Fourth class at St Brigid’s Primary School in Kildare town have lead a successful campaign to make the school a plastic bottle free zone.

The boys and girls of Ms Hyland’s class took part in a project to highlight the dangers of plastic to marine life and how even one small change can make all the difference.

“We did a survey to see how many water bottles are used between third and sixth class in a week and we found over 1,000 water bottles were used,” said Ms Hyland.

“We thought of an action plan to use reusable bottles and to refill them here at school."

All the pupils had interesting facts about how plastic is destroying the earth.

Zara Kavanagh said that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. “We will not let that happen,” she said. Zach Smyth who wrote a poem asking people to stop polluting please.



Zahar Mounaji said the idea is to make people more aware while Eve Corrigan said by providing clean filtered water in the school the pupils could refill their non plastic water containers throughout the day.



Beibhinn Donlon said a good idea is to pick up any plastic left around the school and Sam McGill said to use the recycle bin. Sonil Manoji and Amira Benahmed both read out mission statements.



The message is clear: replace your single use plastic bottles with multi use bottles and the ocean might just stand a chance.

“We want to get the message out to the local community and the problems with plastic.”