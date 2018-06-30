KIldare pupils on a mission to eliminate plastic bottles from school
Project
Mr O'Hara and Ms Hyland's 4th Class who carried out the extensive Plastic Is Not Fantastic project in the school
Zahar Mounaji said the idea is to make people more aware while Eve Corrigan said by providing clean filtered water in the school the pupils could refill their non plastic water containers throughout the day.
Beibhinn Donlon said a good idea is to pick up any plastic left around the school and Sam McGill said to use the recycle bin. Sonil Manoji and Amira Benahmed both read out mission statements.
The message is clear: replace your single use plastic bottles with multi use bottles and the ocean might just stand a chance.
“We want to get the message out to the local community and the problems with plastic.”
