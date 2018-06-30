Mindless vandalism leaves Kildare shop owner ‘in shock’

Thousands of euro worth of damage was caused recently during a series of mindless vandalism incidents at the former Prout shop premises. Prout’s closed its clothing business in September 2015 after more than four decades in business.

While a hairdressing enterprise opened there, many items related to the iconic shop were stored upstairs at the North Main Street, Naas, building. Historical documents dating back 150 years, valuable art deco shop fittings and accessories and memorabilia associated with one of the most famous shops in Naas were destroyed in a rampage that has left owner Joan Prout in a state of shock and disbelief.

Ms Prout packed away all the old ledgers and records which dated back to the old Joe MacDonalds drapery and haberdashery as well as all the social history accumulated by her late mother Maura, who ran the successful business.

Her intention had been to donate the items to the national archives. The only delay was in caring for her father who has been critically ill in recent times.

“This wasn’t just trespass, it was criminal damage. They systematically wrecked the place and even played football inside,” said Ms Prout.

She added: “There is plenty of CCTV evidence all over the town so it is highly unlikely that they can have gone in and out without being captured on the CCTV systems of adjoining premises.”

The Leader understands that two 17-year-old males, both from the town, have been interviewed by gardai in Naas in connection with a trespass incident. The were located and arrested by the gardai. It is likely that they will be dealt with Juvenile Diversion programme, which exists to prevent a recurring crime and to avoid a court appearance.