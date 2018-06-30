Plan in place to enhance Newbridge's Liffey Linear Park

Plans are still being pursued for a bridge underpass at the Liffey Linear Park with a board walk to Newbridge College, according to Kildare County Council.

At the Kildare Newbridge Municipal meeting on Wednesday June 20, Cllr Sean Power asked officials about the long term strategy for the amenity and any works that are planned during this year.

The council said the strategy was set out and presented to councillors in 2011. It said it will make this report available on the Parks and Recreation webpage in the next two weeks.

“We have pruned the mature trees along the river between St Conleths Bridge and the watering gates,” said the report.

“Similarly along the boundary with Ryston the leylandii trees have been removed this year. It is proposed to replant this area over the winter with more appropriate hedging and trees.”

Councillors were informed that the council was gathering data on the number of people using the park to ascertain user numbers and patterns of use.

“Additionally a review of the signage in the park is proposed and further spring bulb planting to complement what was done last year,” said Simon Wallace, Senior Executive Parks Superintendent.