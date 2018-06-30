Garden of tranquility officially opened at Curragh

After a year and a half of hard work, the Curragh Family Resource Centre Gardening Group had their Garden of Tranquility officially opened last Thursday, June 22.

The garden was created in memory of members who have passed away.

Centre manager, Angela Morrissey Kenny said it was a beautiful day where all the groups who are based at the centre came together.

Members of the Women’s Group, which has been in operation for 11 years, were present.

“We have a children’s group, the Baby, Wobbler and Toddler group, afterschool club, and the skills based youth club. We have a lot going on,” she said.

It offers therapeutic services, educational programmes, information and advocacy, one-to-one parenting support and much more.