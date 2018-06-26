KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Another scorcher ahead

Today will be a very warm day, according to Met Eireann with spells of hazy sunshine.

It will also feel humid. Top temperatures will reach 25 to 28 degrees generally.

"High pressure will persist throughout the coming week, giving dry settled conditions. Warm or hot by day, with spells of hazy sunshine each day. But very close and sticky at night," said the national forecaster.

Tonight we can expect "a close, humid night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 C., in slack variable or easterly breezes; some clear spells, but possibly some patches of shallow mist also."

It said it will be mostly sunny from Wednesday to Friday, but the sunshine is likely to be hazy in nature at times, due to some high clouds.

"Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high twenties quite widely, possibly a little higher locally on some days. But values will be a little lower in coastal areas, with afternoon sea breezes, so feeling a little fresher and possibly more bearable. The nights will be close and humid too, with temperatures, at their lowest, remaining in the low to mid-teens, sometimes higher," it added.