KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Yellow warning issued as Met Éireann forecasts heatwave

Met Éireann has officially predicted a heatwave for Ireland this week with temperatures likely to exceed 30 degrees in some areas.

The national forecaster has now issued a Status Yellow High Temperature warning for the entire country, although it's likely inland areas like Offaly will experience some of the highest temperature values.

While issuing the warning, Met Éireann said, "Temperatures will hit 27 degrees Celsius in places today and are expected to exceed it on subsequent days, this week."

The warning was issued on Monday and is valid from 6am on Monday, June 25 to 9pm on Friday, June 29.

People are being warned that UV and pollen values will also be high so skin protection and hydration are vitally important. The weather is likely to last longer than this week with Met Éireann saying there is "no end in sight" to the warm spell.