Prosperous town centre plan for 19 new homes needs to be scaled back - says Kildare County Council

Plans for a 19 home development in the heart of Prosperous should be of a lower density, according to Kildare County Council.

It has sought further information on the plans, which also include a two storey retail unit close to Christy's Pub.

Joseph and Edelle Logan of Grange Clare, Kilmeague want to demolish a derelict residence to make way for the homes which comprise eleven three bedroom two-storey terrace houses and gardens, six two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartment.

The plan, if granted, would include a new walkway from the Main Street to a new public park proposed by Kildare County Council.

However, the council has expressed about the density of the housing at the development and has asked for it to be scaled back. It also asked the developers to remove the balconies facing the public road as they don't fit in with the character of the area.

Other issues raised by the local authority include technical drainage, water, internal storage and waste issues. It also asked that the school drop off point be included in the plans.

One local resident made a submission on the file raising concerns of being overlooked and damage to privacy.

The developer now has six months to respond.