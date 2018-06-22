Kildare's James Nolan dedicates medal to wife, son and sister who donated kidney to him

Transplant Team Ireland's five golfers swept the decks at Sardinia's Cagliari Golf Course yesterday with James Nolan and his fellow Irish players winning three gold and two silver medals.

The award winning butcher from Kilcullen dedicated his silver medal for his Golf Net score to his sister Catherine who donated a kidney to him 31 years ago and also to his wife Emma and young son Andrew James.

"The heat out there was the biggest obstacle, it was intense heat but it was a lovely atmosphere. I am so grateful to my sister Catherine for giving me this opportunity and to Emma and Andrew James for their constant support. The week has been extremely enjoyable so far," he said.

James was joined by fellow golfers - John McAleer from Antrim, Marie O'Connor from Lahinch, Ron Grainger from Castleknock and Kieran Murray from Ramelton in Donegal.

The Irish team of 10 women and 13 men ranging in age from 31 to 80 and includes 20 athletes who underwent kidney, pancreas or liver transplants as well three dialysis patients.

The team are competing amongst competitors from 25 nations which for the first time in the Championships history includes Russia and Kazakhstan. The European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships are a celebration of life and showcase the value of sport and regular physical activity for people on dialysis and transplant recipients.

The multi-sport event includes athletics, badminton, cycling, darts, golf, mini marathon, petanque, swimming, table tennis, tennis, ten pin bowling, virtual triathlon and the hosts have also added archery and surf-casting.

A homecoming reception for Transplant Team Ireland will take place at Dublin airport's arrivals hall (Terminal 1) when the team arrives home on a Eurowings flight from Dusseldorf on next Sunday June 24 around 3.15pm.