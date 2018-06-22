KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: 'Heatwave' on the way

The country is braced for a heatwave as Met Eireann predicts the mercury tipping into the high twenties early next week.

The temperatures have been slowly rising in recent days with Friday expected to continue dry and bright day with highs of 17 to 20 degrees.

Friday night will be quite a cool night, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 C, in slack variable breezes. A few patches of mist in places also.

Saturday will brighten up into a dry, mild day. There will be some sunny spells, but some cloudy periods too. Top afternoon temperatures 19 to 21 C.

Sunday will be slightly warmer still with temperatures peaking in the low twenties in many places. Sunshine is likely to become more hazy in nature. Light variable winds, but moderate in local sea breezes.

The real heatwave is expected to arrive early next week with Met Éireann saying, "Warm or hot will continue well into next week, with temperatures in the mid twenties, sometimes higher."

There will be spells of hazy sunshine each day, and the outlook for the rest of the month is for a prolonged settled spell. Some thundery showers are possible late next week.