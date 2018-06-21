Kildare business woman Amanda Cahir-O’Donnell wins AIB Women in Enterprise Business Development Award 2018

Amanda Cahir-O’Donnell, founding director of TIO Consulting, based in Newbridge, has won the coveted AIB Women in Enterprise Business Development Award 2018.

This award is part of the AIB Women in Enterprise initiative which supports and encourages female entrepreneurship and women in business by providing tools, support and guidance to women business owners.

Amanda was chosen as the winner due to the business Amanda has grown and developed in running outstanding Leadership Development, Executive and Team Coaching Programmes with senior leaders at executive and board level in large companies throughout Ireland.

“Winning the AIB Women in Enterprise Award 2018 is such an honour and recognition of the work I engage in on behalf of my many trusted and valued clients and is fabulous recognition of what is possible for a small local business. We dream big at TIO Consulting Ltd," said Amanda.

"To have been chosen for this AIB Programme and worked with so many talented and entrepreneurial Irish women business owners, has been an excellent learning experience and will enable me to further drive my business for existing and new clients.”

AIB Head of Business Banking Catherine Moroney said “We at AIB are delighted to present this Award to Amanda and her successful and well-established business, TIO Consulting. Based on AIB’s primary research with women business owners, the Women in Enterprise programme was developed to give business owners the tools and leadership skills to grow their businesses further through an interactive, peer group learning environment. We wish Amanda continued success and look forward to seeing her grow her business to the next level.”

Amanda set up TIO Consulting Ltd. over 10 years ago. She is passionate about enabling senior leaders to transform organisations and the lives of many people within them. Amanda brings a pragmatic and solution-focused approach to people situations, always with a good sense of humour.

She has worked with a wide range of clients such as Bord Na Mona, Bord Gáis Energy, Ervia, Abbott, Goodbody, Fexco, AIB, Car Trawler, RedMed, Sisk, HRI, KPMG, UCD, Enterprise Ireland and DAA, amongst others.

She has twice been awarded Executive Coach of the Year by the International Coach Federation (Ireland).

She also has a keen interest in writing and research and has co-authored two published books - “Making Training and Development Work” and “Developing Managers and Leaders”.

The Newbridge woman is engaged in co-writing her third book on “Global Leadership” with Professor Thomas Garavan and Dr. Carole Hogan. Therefore, TIO Consulting’s work is always up to date and based on high quality research in Human Development.