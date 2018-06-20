KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Damp morning to make way for bright afternoon

There has been a rather dull, damp and breezy start to the day in Kildare.

However, Met Eireann says it will brighten up through the day with sunny spells developing.

The national forecaster said it will become dry and less humid than recent days with top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Northwest breezes will set in, mainly moderate in strength.

Tonight, it will remain dry under broken cloud. Feeling cool, lowest temperatures will drop between 6 to 9 degrees.

SEE ALSO: Maynooth schools ready by June 2020, say Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board