Biggest rent rises in Clane are in apartments

The biggest pressure on rents in the Clane housing market is firmly at the smaller end of the market, judging by the latest figures from the Rental Tenancies Board.

While the rents for all property types, no matter how many bedrooms, rose 6.6% in the year to the first quarter of 2018, to €1,073.80, the rent for all properties with 1-2 bedrooms rose 12.2% to €1,020.30, an extra €111 amonth.

But the figures suggest that for a three bed semi-detached house, that the rent dropped 1.2% to €1,126.70.

Clane was only one of four locations in the State, where there was a drop in the rent for this category of property over the same period.