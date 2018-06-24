Kildare town's Medieval Festival seeks volunteers to help out

This year's Medieval Festival in Kildare town is on Sunday, August 12.

“It’s the time of year again where we’re looking for volunteers,” said organiser Emily O’Connor.

“The Medieval Team is a volunteer committee and we work for six months every year to get Festival-ready by August. If you think you could help on the day in any way, stewerding, helping out with Medieval Games, build or take down of the site, please get in touch with myself at the Heritage Centre.”

Volunteers can also email Emily, or log onto kildareheritage.com where you can fill in the Volunteers form to take part on the day.

“Our poster will be ready in early July, so keep on eye on the Medieval Festival’s Facebook page, for that announcement.”