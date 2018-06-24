Newbridge Musical Society host second annual Pink Fun Run

Newbridge Musical Society are delighted to be teaming up with the Marie Keating Foundation again this year for their second annual 5K and 10K Fun Run which will take place on Sunday 19th August.

Online registration is now available at www.popupraces.ie or on the day from 9:30am. The run will be chipped and timed by pop up races. Skechers Ireland and Newbridge Credit Union have kindly sponsored this event, with Skechers providing free goody bags for the first 150 people to register. The Start/Finish is at the DFTC Sports Grounds – formerly the Old Curragh Rugby Club.

So, lace up your runners and come out to support!