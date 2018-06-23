Pooches pop in for a mooch around new Naas dog park

It’s been rightly declared a success by Kildare County Council. The first of three pop-up dog parks opened at Monread in Naas on June 9.

The project is costing about €5,000 and there is no charge to the public for turning up.

According to KCC, the park offers the hounds (and perhaps their owners) freedom, fun and friends.

Although dog parks are a permanent feature at a number of public parks, there is none in Co Kildare and the level of interest in the pop-up park at Monread will more or less decide whether a permanent dog park is built there.

More than 200 people turned up — with the dogs — at the first pop-up, hosted in glorious sunshine.

KCC also said that the response to the event was overwhelmingly positive.

The project was funded through money set aside by Naas councillors .

The other dates for the dog park are July 7 (Sat.) and August 11 (Sat.) also between 10am and 4pm.

