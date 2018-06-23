Digital notice board is needed in Naas

Calls are being made for a digital notice board to be installed in Naas.

Similar to the displays on the approach to Newbridge from the Naas and Curragh directions, it would highlight information of interest to people visiting Naas.

Local politicians have previously called for signs to be put up telling visitors how many parking spaces are available in the town and where these are located.

SEE ALSO: PHOTO GALLERY: Clongorey Field Day June Fest fun

Now Cllr. Sorcha O'Neill says the signs should contain more information than where the car parks can be found.

She said a digital notice board should be placed in a convenient location and it should have information about all transport options, the routes covered, and timetable information.

The independent councillor says the signs should also have information of interest to the public such as public consultations and upcoming events.