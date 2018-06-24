The cost of renting a home in Naas goes up again

The monthly cost of renting a house or apartment in Naas continues to edge upwards.The most sought-after property to rent, based on the price increase between the first quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, is a semi detached three bedroom house.

The cost or renting these has increased from €1,079 to €1,160 — a rise of 8.5%. while the rent for one of two bedroom houses has risen by 8.2~% to €1,149.

The cost of renting an apartment also increased, according to figures provided by the Residential Tenancies Board. Two bedroom apartments rose by 4.5% to €1,120. Detached houses increased by just less than 3% to €1,210 per month.

Terraced houses, of which there are relatively few, returned only moderate increase of 0.4%. A four bedroom house costs €1,363 to rent.