End of the public loo: How a Naas public convenience got too inconvenient

The public toilet serving Naas town centre has gotten the heave ho.

It has been removed by Kildare County Council and was the final chapter in a long running saga. The bottom line was that it became too expensive to run when compared with the numbers of people who are prepared to use it.

Three years ago, the cost of removing it was put at an all in €113,00; partly because of the terms of the contract which was arranged by KCC with the provider.

The high-tech self maintaining facility was installed in 2003 at the Abbey Street car park.

And it was light years ahead of the of the public toilet it replaced, in every way imaginable.