Naas gardaí turn out in force to mark John Kennedy's retirement

Long-serving Naas garda John Kennedy has retired after 40 years service in An Garda Siochana — all of spent in Naas.

A native of Rathkeale, in west County Limerick, John Kennedy was one of six sons born into a in a family who ran a pub and a had a big interest in GAA, and he himself played gaelic football with Sallins and rugby with Naas.

Married to Kathleen Landers, they have five children Laura, Lisa, Paul, Niall and Alan.

He is almost certainly the longest serving garda who worked in Naas; having arrived in the town in June 1978 and he has been attached to the traffic corps, as it was then known, in April 1999.

Family members as well as current and retired colleagues attended a recent retirement event in Fallon’s Kilcullen.

“John was a model garda but he’ll be remembered for the fact that he was always helpful, courteous and efficient towards anyone he came in contact with,” said Sgt. Michael Keevans.

The retiring garda also worked with the local school in Brannockstown, as well as the Naas Tidy Towns group over the years.