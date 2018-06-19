Naas gardai stop car that had notched up 1,200km since failing NCT for worn tyres

The Naas Roads Policing Unit last night stopped this car which had previously failed NCT for having worn tyres.

They said the car had since travelled 1200km since the failed test, and the tyres had not been replaced.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued as well as penalty points.

