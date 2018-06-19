Finlay Volvo customers and guests invited to celebrate Midsommar, Swedish Style at their Kildare showrooms

On June 22 and 23 Finlay Volvo will celebrate Sweden’s Midsommer with a range of activities and offers instore.

Midsommar is a traditional celebration in Sweden to mark the longest day of the year. To celebrate, Volvo are offering a 10% reduction across selected models of the Volvo S90, V90, S60, V40 and V40 Cross Country. For a limited time, Volvo are also offering 2.9% PCP on all models except the XC90. The XC90 is available with 3.9% PCP.

Apart from Christmas, Midsommar is the most important holiday in the Swedish calendar. For some, Midsommar is the most important. Typical Midsommar celebrations involve crowns of flowers in your hair, dancing around a pole, singing songs while drinking flavoured schnapps and enjoying pickled herring.

Finlay Volvo, Dealer Principal at Gary Finlay said: "We would love to see all our customers come and join in our Midsommer celebrations. We will have lots of activities and special offers to mark the occasion. Come down and see our award winning range of SUV’s, we will also have offers on the XC60 and XC40 which recently won World Car of the Year and European Car of the Year respectively. One lucky person will also win a VIP trip to Sweden to celebrate Midsommar where they do it best.”

Customers who test drive a S90 will be in with a chance to win a VIP trip to celebrate Midsommar next year in Sweden.

* The 10% reductions and PCP rates are available on selected models until September 30 2018.

