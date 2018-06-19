KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Sun set to make a return this weekend

Met Eireann are predicting a warm weekend ahead.

According to their latest forecast, they say; "Next weekend will be dry and fine with warm sunny weather prevailing. Inland temperatures are likely to get well into the twenties. It will stay a bit fresher near coasts due to sea breezes.

"Current indications are that it will be warm or very warm for the first half of next week and that it will continue dry and settled."

Elsewhere, today will be a cloudy day ahead in County Kildare.

According to Met Eireann, there will be patchy light rain and drizzle.

"In the afternoon a few sunny spells will develop. Highest temperatures will range from 17 degrees in the north of Leinster to 22 or 23 in the east. Winds will be southeast light to moderate this morning. Later in the afternoon moderate to fresh southwest winds will develop.

"There will be patchy rain for a time tonight but it will become dry later and skies will start to clear. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Moderate to fresh mainly southwest winds will become moderate northwest overnight."