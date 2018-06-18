Laois house sells at Newbridge auction for huge price in ten minutes

A detached house in Portarlington sold for €580,000 at public auction last Thursday afternoon.

Spire Hill, sitting on 5.76 acres of mature gardens, at Corrig, Portarlington sold within ten minutes of the commencement of proceedings, with a number of keen bidders at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

It was brought to the market by Jordan Auctioneers who had quoted offers in excess of €350,000.

Before a packed Auction room of about 30 people it was obvious from the outset that the property was going to get sold as several anxious bidders waited for proceedings to commence.

Located on the edge of Portarlington, close to the train station the property was built in 1955 and has a gross internal floor area of 205 sq.m (2,206 sq.ft) on a superb enclosed site of about 6 acres.

The house which was described as in ‘need of some modernisation’ has been very well maintained throughout with several large reception rooms and a total of 5 bedrooms. Outside there are two car ports, garage and a range of stores in addition to a limestone Coach House.

The Auction opened with an initial bid of €300,000 and there were about 4 active bidders up to €400,000 when the property was placed on the market. Three purchasers then fought it before the hammer fell at €580,000.

The property had been guided at €350,000 but speaking after the Auction Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents reported that "right from the start there had been huge interest in the property with over 70 viewers throughout a 4 week period." The main selling attributes according to Clive "were the ‘location, privacy of the house and gardens and the extra parcel of land."

The successful purchaser was from the general area and Auctioneer Clive stated that the "owners were delighted with the result on the day and the sale indicated that perhaps the provincial property market was finally starting to see a serious sign of recovery."