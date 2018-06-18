Rev. Stephen Neill, Rector of Celbridge and Straffan celebrates 25th anniversary of ordination

The Rev. Stephen Neill, Rector of Celbridge and Straffan with Newcastle-Lyons celebrated the 25th anniversary of his ordination on Wednesday, June 20.

On Sunday, June 17, a United Service was held in Christ Church, Celbridge to celebrate this milestone. Following the service, led by lay ministers, Jackie Taylor and Geoffrey McMaster, with participation by members of all three churches, a tribute was paid to Stephen and presentations were made to him, his wife Nicola and son Aaron.

Afterwards there were refreshments in the Parish Hall with a special cake to mark the day.

