Planned water outage in Allenwood and surrounding areas today

Out from 9am until 6pm

Irish Water Contractors are carrying out ”Mains Rehabilitation” works in Allenwood today.

The following areas have no water supply from 9am until 6pm that evening: Allenwood, Lullymore, Ticknevin, Killina and parts of Carbury.

Please contact Irish Water on 1890 278 278 for any further information in relation to these works.

