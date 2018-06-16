Bail for Rathcoole man charged with having 57kg of homemade explosives

A man charged with having 57kg of homemade explosives has been granted bail by the Special Criminal Court.

Larry Behan (40), of Eaton Close, Rathcoole, Co Dublin was yesterday, Friday, June 15, charged with possessing an explosive substance to wit 57kg of homemade explosives consisting of Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Mix (ANFO) and 38 x 2.5kg rolls of "Kemegel" Industrial Explosives at the Quarry, L Behan Aggregates & Recycling Centre, Windmill, Rathcoole, Co Dublin on a

date unknown between March 20 and April 14, 2016, both dates inclusive.

During today's brief hearing, the three-judge non-jury court heard that gardai were not objecting to bail.

Mr Behan was released on an independent surety of €20,000.

The conditions of his release are that he must reside at his home address, sign on daily at Clondalkin garda station, not associate with other people charged or convicted before the Special Criminal Court, surrender his passport, not to leave the jurisdiction or travel to Northern Ireland, not to contact any prosecution witness and provide gardai with a mobile phone number.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh remanded Mr Behan on bail until July 30, when his case is listed for mention again.