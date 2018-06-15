Four cars seized and drunk driver arrested at Naas check point

Naas Roads Policing Unit in action

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Four cars seized and drunk driver arrested at Naas check point

The cars that were taken away

Four vehicles have been seized by Naas gardai for having no insurance.  

The offences were detected by the Naas Roads Policing Unit who were operating a checkpoint. 

A total of 18 fixed charge penalty notices were issued and one motorist was arrested for drink driving. Gardai said this driver also had no insurance.

Court cases to follow. 