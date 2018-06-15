Four cars seized and drunk driver arrested at Naas check point
Naas Roads Policing Unit in action
The cars that were taken away
Four vehicles have been seized by Naas gardai for having no insurance.
The offences were detected by the Naas Roads Policing Unit who were operating a checkpoint.
A total of 18 fixed charge penalty notices were issued and one motorist was arrested for drink driving. Gardai said this driver also had no insurance.
Court cases to follow.
