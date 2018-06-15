KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Cloudy day ahead

There will be some bright or sunny intervals in places at first today according to Met Eireann, but overall it will be a mostly cloudy day.

The national weather forecaster said showers will develop by this afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 18 degrees.

It will be mainly dry for a time early tonight, with showers becoming isolated, but outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain will spread from the west overnight.

Lows of 8 to 11 degrees. The grass pollen count is moderate.

