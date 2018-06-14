Trustees of Newbridge hall will work with Charities Regulator over sale

It is understood the controversial sale of a former community hall in Newbridge is still being adjudicated by the Charities Regulator.

A local action group, set up to campaign for the retention of the building for community use, had called for clarity as to whether the sale of O’Modhráin Hall had been approved or not. They had asked the regulator to make a public statement.

When contacted by the Leader, the Charities Regulator again declined to comment.

Wilkinson & Price Solicitors, the firm acting on behalf of the trustees who sold the building, was also contacted. They were asked if the sale had been approved and if so, what arrangements would be made to give the proceeds to the local community.

Cairbre Finan Snr said the query had been passed on to his clients. He said that any decisions about the whole situation would have to be made in consultation with the charities regulatory body and the sale was subject to their approval.

The hall was sold at auction on July 26 for €270,000. The purchaser, Vincent Byrne, formed a new company called O’Modhrain Hall Ltd and applied for permission to replace the derelict building on Cutlery Rd with four shop units, two offices and six apartments.

The council ruled the application invalid as the planning documentation was not completed. The plans can be lodged again. The planning process is separate to the sale and an applicant does not have to own a site to apply for permission.