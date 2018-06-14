Huge 2.4 hectare campsite gets planning go ahead just over Kildare border

Plans to constuct a 2.4 hectare campsite with ancillary buildings near Edenderry has been given the green light by Offaly County Council.

The proposed site is adjacent to the Grand Canal on the Rathangan Road near Edenderry, not far from the home ground of Edenderry Town soccer club.

Included in the plans is a 65.2sq/m reception building, a toilet and shower block and an outdoor kitchen. The development will also consist of a new recessed entrance, access laneway, septic tank with a constructed wetland secondary treatment area and ancillary car parking.

SEE ALSO: Newbridge students in Teen Stars final this Saturday

The application was lodged by Keith Daly who, along with Helga Einarsdottir, has also submitted an expression of interest with Offaly Local Development Company as part of the 'Call for Capital Supports for Innovative Tourism Accommodation'.

The planning authority has now given the development the go ahead subject to a number of conditions. The amenity will be liable to pay a fee to Offaly County Council that will go towards covering the extra service costs incurred for the council by the facility.

Other conditions relate to drainage, parking and landscaping provision. The exisiting boundary hedges and trees will be retained but a clearing will be made at the roadside to create 'sight lines.'