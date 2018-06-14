Over 800 homes across Kildare without power

Over 800 homes across the county and West Wicklow are without power this morning after Storm Hector.

The main areas affected are Johnstownbridge (49), Dunfirth (305), Prosperous (70), Celbridge (280), Clane (27), Naas (27) and Blessington (52).

It seems the high winds caused most damage in the north of the county, however Kildare seemed to have escaped the worst of the storm.

The ESB says it is trying to restore power in the affected areas.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland this morning, Bernardine Maloney said more than half - 18,000 homes, farms and businesses - are in the northwest. She said the main damage had been caused by trees falling on power lines.

It's expected that power will be restored to homes by this evening.

