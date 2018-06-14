KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Winds to ease with showers and sunny spells expected

This morning will be windy, with strong, gusty southwest winds becoming westerly over Kildare, according to Met Eireann.

The national weather forecaster said winds will gradually ease through the late morning and afternoon. Sunny spells and scattered showers are excpected.

Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 19 degrees and the pollen count is high.

