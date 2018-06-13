Former Deasy's photographic studio to be sold in Newbridge

The former home of Deasy's photographic studio at 1 Cutlery Road in Newbridge has been put on the market.

Jordan Auctioneers are delighted to present to the market this high profile retail/office property located just off the Main Stret.

The premises itself is finished out to a very high specification currently laid out in modern stylish offices extending to 1,880 sq.ft.

"Located in the busy provincial town of Newbridge, opposite the Whitewater Shopping Centre and close to the Courtyard Shopping Centre with multi-storey carpark with tremendous pedestrian footfall. Other retailer’s close by include Penneys, TK Maxx, Michael Murphys Furniture, Dunne Stores, Specsavers, Post Office, banks, Credit Union, Vanity Fair and many more," said the agents.

"The entire is located in a high profile town centre location, currently fully fitted out as modern stylish offices but would suit a variety of uses (subject to planning permission)."

The property is for sale through Stephen Talbot of Jordan Auctioneers who is guiding €250,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view on 045-433550.