KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight lane closures on the M7 between Naas and Newbridge

There will be overnight temporary lane closures on the M7 between Naas and Newbridge over the coming week due to on going by-pass upgrade works.

"From 22.00 hrs on Tuesday 12 June to 06.00 hrs on Saturday 16 June, 2018 there will be overnight temporary lane closures in place on the Westbound M7 carriageway between Junctions 09 – 11 and on the Eastbound M7 carriageway between Junctions 11 – 10," said the council.

"A minimum of one lane will be available at all times. These closures are to facilitate essential works associated with the M7 Upgrade Works and any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted."