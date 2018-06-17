Renault brings Irish sporting legends to Naas including Marc Ó Sé, Alan Brogan and Mick Galwey

Renault Ireland is on the road once again this summer for lively panel discussions on Irish sport, with its next stop at Joe Mallon Motors, Naas, on Thursday July 5.

The panel will include Renault ambassadors former Kerry footballer and five-time All-Ireland medal holder Marc Ó Sé; former Dublin footballer and three times All-Ireland champ Alan Brogan; Westmeath footballing legend and Sunday Game pundit Dessie Dolan; former Irish Women’s Rugby captain Fiona Coghlan, All-Ireland winning Clare hurling captain Anthony Daly and former Irish Rugby captain Mick Galwey.

The panellists will be joined by local sporting representatives Emmet Bolton, Johnny Doyle, Maurice Deegan and former Laois footballer Padraig Clancy, Sales Executive at Joe Mallon Portlaoise.

The ever-entertaining and knowledgeable Marty Morrissey will act as the Master of Ceremonies.

The panel event will take place on Thursday July 5 from 7pm and refreshments will be served before the panel discussion begins.

Those interested in attending should contact Joe Mallon Motors in Naas on 045 392231 or www.eventbrite.ie “Road to Naas” to reserve their seats or book on.

Patrick Magee, Country Operations Director Renault Ireland said: “We are delighted to get back on the road this summer with some of Ireland’s sporting greats and Renault ambassadors for insightful and compelling panel discussions. We’re looking forward to plenty of friendly rivalry and lively debate in Naas on 5th July!”

Further information on www.joemallonmotors.ie