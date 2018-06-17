KILDARE CAR REVIEW: New BMW X5 setting the standard for the sports activity vehicle

The new BMW X5 is on sale in Ireland from this month, with prices starting from €94,325.

BMW is once again setting the standard for the Sports Activity Vehicle with the new fourth-generation X5.

Combining an elegant and strong design with supreme on- and off-road ability, the new X5 has an even greater blend of premium luxury performance and comfort.

It’s a winning formula with previous generations selling in excess of 2.2 million examples since the first X5 launched in 1999.

Available to order now in Ireland, the all-new X5 demonstrates the latest BMW advances in technology, design and safety, with the highest level of autonomous capability yet seen on a BMW X model.

A choice of TwinPower and M Performance petrol and diesel engines are matched to a new eight-speed Steptronic gearbox and the latest version of xDrive for maximum comfort, capability and performance.

The latest X5 retains the hallmark proportions of an SAV, but the pared-back design language — clean surfacing and precise lines providing elegant poise and muscular authority — is new.

With a wheelbase 42mm longer than its predecessor, an increase in vehicle length of 36mm, an extra 66mm of width and a 19mm increase in height, the new BMW X5 has both an imposing appearance and generous levels of space for passengers and their luggage of every description.