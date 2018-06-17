Hawkfield House Stud in Newbridge on 93 acres up for auction for €1.3m

This superbly located unique residential stud farm on the edge of Newbridge has long term development potential.

“Located on the edge of Newbridge and just 700m from zoned land, it has 520m road frontage on to the busy Milltown road and must have tremendous potential,” said Jordan Auctioneers.

“It is located 1.5 km from the commuter rail station to Dublin and 2.5km from the Main Street in Newbridge and just 40 km from Dublin City.”

SEE ALSO: Former Deasy's photographic studio to be sold in Newbridge

The land is in one block in well laid out flat paddocks, all with excellent shelter and a purpose built road to service the entire span of the farm and yards.

The property is approached via a recessed entrance with a 350m tree - lined avenue.

Hawkfield House itself is an imposing residence extending to 2,700sq ft with original guest cottage 915 sq ft. The house may require some refurbishment but it has the potential to be a very fine property.

The yards are well laid out with 14 boxes, tack room, feed house and toilet. There is a three span hay-shed with two lean – to’s and a three span machinery shed.

There is also a large all weather sand arena (60mx30m) which is railed and sheltered.

The stud is owned by well known Galway based equine veterinary surgeons Ned and Liz O’Flynn. They have reluctantly taken the decision to sell their farm in Kildare having made their principle base in Oranmore in Co Galway.

Over the years Hawkfield House Stud has produced many top class horses including Olympic Gold Medal winner “Custom Made” bred by Liz OFlynn. The list also includes winners at Badminton 5 Star, Kentucky Rolex, “Galaxy Libra” Supreme Performance Champion RDS, “Oranmore”, Champion Horse of the Year Show UK, “ Trinity” winner RDS, “Mecca” twice winner RDS, “Nice and Easy”, 2nd Burghley and winner of numerous International Events.

Hawkfield House Stud is a unique centrally located compact Stud Farm that should appeal to any equestrian enthusiast or racing person wishing to purchase a property or investment close to Dublin.

The property is to be auctioned on July 5 in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge at 3pm (unless previously sold) and Jordan’s are quoting a price of €1,300,000. Additional information is available from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550.