Clane eight week summer camp

Keeping young tennis players busy in the summer will be helped by Clane Tennis Club when it runs its tennis camps over eight weeks from July 2-August 24.

Two adult supervisors will be on hand each day to run the events. One group is the 6-9 year olds, who can play from 1-5pm each Tuesday and Thursday in July and from 10-1pm, Monday to Friday, in August. The 10 year olds to teen group will play Monday, Wednesday and Friday (1-5pm) in July and from 2-5 (Monday to Friday) in the August weeks.

More information is available from the clubhouse (on Monday (7-9pm), Thursday(5-7pm), Saturday (10.30-12.30pm ) and or phoning/texting Mick (087 6293170) or Lisa (087 2226004).

