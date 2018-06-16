Kildare CMWS organises bus for Pope visit

The Kildare CMWS is running a bus from Kildare to Dublin for the visitation of His Holiness Pope Francis this summer.

Anyone intending to avail of this must be registered and in possession of a pass/ ticket for the event.

To avail go to www.worldmeeting2018.ie. Return fare €10.

Names can be given in at the box office any Sunday night before July 1 during Bingo.

Come early as first come first served.

SEE ALSO: Kildare Garda numbers at highest level in many years