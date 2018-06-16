Kildare CMWS organises bus for Pope visit
Anyone want to book their place?
Cathal Tobin shaking hands with Pope Francis on a visit in advance of the World Meeting of Families
The Kildare CMWS is running a bus from Kildare to Dublin for the visitation of His Holiness Pope Francis this summer.
Anyone intending to avail of this must be registered and in possession of a pass/ ticket for the event.
To avail go to www.worldmeeting2018.ie. Return fare €10.
Names can be given in at the box office any Sunday night before July 1 during Bingo.
Come early as first come first served.
