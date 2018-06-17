New members wanted for Foróige club at the Hive in Kildare town

Cill Dara Foróige is seeking new members to join in this September at the Hive.

Debbie and Keith of Cill Dara Foróige Club are encouraging new members to become part of the club in September.

Cill Dara Foróige has always been a welcoming spot for young people who want a safe space to come meet and discuss what is going on for them in their lives.

Cill Dara has been hugely active in promoting the good works of its members who each year collect monies and raise awareness of charities for those in their community.

The club will enjoy a well-earned summer break and the members are keen to encourage more teens to avail of the wonderful facilities in The Hive. The space is a purpose-built facility for young people in and around Kildare and is hugely welcoming.

In September there will be an expression of interest and information night for adults and young people in The Hive where you will find out about the opportunities available for teens from Foróige, the largest youth organisation in the country.

For more information on what Foróige could do for you and your community please go to www.foroige.ie or if you or your young person would like to become involved please contact the Development Officer in Kildare and Laois on 0866384199 or newclub@foroige.ie